Ameesha Patel Clarifies Rumours Of Bad Blood With Kareena Kapoor; Says 'I Have No Enemies'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has addressed rumours of her feud with Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview. Several years after their alleged feud that made headlines, Ameesha has now stated that there was never bad blood between the two. In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Ameesha said that the tabloids cooked up things that never were. She also added that she does not have any 'enemies'.

Ameesha Patel on her feud with Kareena Kapoor

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fame actor told Pinkvilla that she does not have 'enemies' and that she has nothing against Kareena Kapoor. She explained when Kareena looks stunning in some song or film and 'delivers a great performance', she actually tells her closest friends that 'wow, she has done a brilliant job'. She added that Kareena is a 'tremendously beautiful woman, amazing actor and she has nothing against her.'

Ameesha said that once she was asked by the media to react to Kareena's alleged comments against her at the time. According to several media reports, Kareena had called Ameesha 'a bad actor' after watching her in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In response to this, Ameesha said that she has 'no comments' as she only has 'positive things to say about her because she does not know her enough to talk ill'. Patel had said that all she knows is her work and she thinks it's 'great'. The actor signed off saying it's fine if she (Kareena) has certain opinions about her (Ameesha) and that she does not even know 'whether she said it or the media escalated it'.

The Gadar star also told Pinkvilla that she is close to Kareena's father and veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor, who often checks in on her. Ameesha said that she does not share any enmity with Kareena and even asked her if they should star together in a film, shutting down the rumours about them. Kareena, who had just delivered her first son, Taimur at the time, had said that she needed to lose the post-pregnancy weight before she could think about it.

Ameesha made her acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, wherein she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan. Kareena was supposed to feature in the film, however, things could not materialise and Ameesha was brought on board. Ever since, both the actors have been pitted against each other in the media. Meanwhile, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, while Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

Image: Instagram/@ameeshapatel9/@kareenakapoorkhan