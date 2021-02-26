Ameesha Patel Is A Proud Brand Ambassador For An Indian Savoury Snack Brand, Shares Pic

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor Ameesha Patel, on Friday, February 26, took to social media to share her first newspaper ad release for an Indian savoury snack brand. In the post shared by her, Ameesha announced that she is now the brand ambassador for the company and is utterly happy to share their first advertisement. The picture sees the newspaper cut out of the ad featuring Ameesha flaunting the product of the brand. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

The first newspaper ad release for #SS groups namkeen .. as their new brand ambassador... good luck to the entire team in this new venture

Several fans dropped read hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section of the post. While some were ‘wowed’ by the ad shoot, for others it was just best. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Weeks ago, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the BTS pictures from the ad shoot. At the time, the actor did not specify that she was filming an advertisement. In the clip shared by her, Ameesha was seen posing with a product in her hand. Donning a shimmery black saree, she captioned the post as ‘shoot mode & work mode’ is on. Here’s taking a quick look at the video shared by her:

Along with this, one the same day, the actor also posted a collage picture of herself slaying in the same attire. Giving credits to her style team and the designer, the actor expressed that she is an ‘eternal daydreamer’. Her expression in the picture aptly matched the caption of the photo.

On the professional front, Ameesha will next feature in a romantic comedy titled, Desi Magic. Helmed by Mehul Atha, the movie has been in its post-production stage ever since 2014. The film’s release has been delayed ever since. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a fashion designer who is about to launch her clothing line Desi Magic. However, things take a drastic turn when her path crosses with her doppelganger.

