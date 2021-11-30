Ameesha Patel Lands In Legal Trouble; Bhopal Court Issues Warrant In Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Ameesha Patel recently landed into legal trouble after a bailable warrant was issued against her in a cheque bounce case. The district and sessions court, Bhopal, on November 29, issued the warrant against Ameesha, who was Congress’ star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The court reportedly issued the warrant in a case of a cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her.



The case was filed by UTF Telefilms Private Limited and the court has asked the actor to appear for the hearing in the court on December 4. Advocate Ravi Panth, who appeared for UTF Telefilms Private Limited in court, claimed that the company has alleged that Ameesha and her company M/S Ameesha Patel Production had borrowed Rs 32.25 lakh from the company for making a film.

Ameesha Patel faces legal trouble in cheque bounce case

Under the agreement between both the parties, Ameesha had provided two cheques to the company in lieu of Rs 32.25 lakh, which were declared bounced by bank officials. The advocate further stated that the Bhopal court has issued a bailable warrant to Amisha Patel and if she does not appear in the district court on December 4, 2021, after taking the bailable warrant, an arrest warrant may also be issued against her.



This is not the first time the Gadar: Ek Prem Kahani actor has faced such legal action against cheque bounce cases. Earlier, a case was also registered against her in Indore where a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh got bounced. She had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh cash from Indore resident Nisha Chhipa in the name of film production. She handed over a cheque to Nisha on April 24, 2019, and when the cheque was presented to a bank located in Indore, it was dis-honoured.

Other than this, back in 2019, a Ranchi court had issued an arrest warrant against the actor in a cheque bounce and cheating case. That time producer Ajay Singh who had filed the complaint, allegedly claimed that the Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic actor and her business associates took Rs 2.50 crore from him citing reasons to make a new film which was scheduled to release in 2018, but that film never witnessed a release and later Ameesha gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore, which got bounced

Image: Instagram/ameeshapatel9