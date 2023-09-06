Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Hrithik Roshan's Back-to-back Flops: Good Talent Can Never...

Ameesha Patel made her debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and topped it up with another hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that Hrithik Roshan confided in her when his movies were not working in theatres and hers were. She said that the same audience that had put him on a pedestal were the ones who brought him down after his debut.

Ameesha says nothing worked for Hrithik after their debut

During the interview, Ameesha Patel shared that Hrithik Roshan was working with some of the best filmmakers after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but nothing worked out for him. "Immediately after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he was working with the best directors… Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, Yash Raj Films, even a film with me, and nothing worked," she added.

(Ameesha Patel says Hrithik Roshan is the most powerful man after PM | Image: Instagram)

"He and I used to discuss this on set… One Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, and he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken," she continued. Ameesha further said that she felt bad when she saw the Mohenjo Daro actor being put on a pedestal, and then being dragged down to the bottom by the same audience.

Ameesha Patel says Hrithik was disturbed by his flops

Ameesha Patel shared that during the shooting of their film Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hrithik Roshan "used to be very disturbed" because his films had flopped. She further said, "Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (You did Gadar and I did flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn." However, Hrithik is now one of the most popular actors and has delivered several hits in his career including Vikram Vedha, War and others.