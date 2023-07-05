Ameesha Patel Opens Up On How Relationship With Vikram Bhatt Affected Her Career

Ameesha Patel is all set to make her acting comeback with Gadar 2. In regards to the upcoming movie, she unintentionally revealed a spoiler, which left fans disappointed. Later, she criticised Anil Sharma Productions on how they handled the shoot during the Chandigarh schedule in May. In the midst of all this, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor also shared how one of her past relationships affected her career.

3 things you need to know

Ameesha Patel and Vikram Bhatt reportedly dated for five years between 2003-2008.

The filmmaker had confessed in an interview that he never intended to marry Ameesha.

She also recalled how dating Vikram was a setback in her career.

Ameesha Patel says making relationships public impacted her career

When asked about her past relationships, particularly with Vikram Bhatt, and whether it helped her career, Ameesha Patel dismissed it. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she clarified that her relationships were always public, which had a negative impact on her career. She revealed that she chose to remain single for the next 12-13 years after her last relationship ended.

A throwback photo of Ameesha patel and Vikram Bhatt | (Image: Twitter)

The actress explained that being single can be more attractive for people working in the industry and the audience. However, she stated that in her case, it had a detrimental effect on her career. Despite the setbacks, she learnt from those experiences. For the unversed, she began dating Vikram after working together on Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage (2002), but they parted ways in 2008. Following that, she was in a relationship with London-based businessman Kanav Puri, but they also separated in 2010.

Ameesha Patel shares what was a drawback for her professionally

Ameesha Patel said that the industry does not necessarily welcome honesty, and she believes her straightforward nature has been a drawback for her. She stated, "For me, everything is black and white. It’s what you see, what you get. I wear my heart on my sleeves and don’t think (from my mind). That’s the biggest drawback for me."