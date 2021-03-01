Ameesha Patel Receives 'True Gaurav Of Gujarat' Certificate Of Recognition; Fans Wish Her

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai fame Ameesha Patel took to Instagram on Monday, March 1, 2021, to share a picture of her certificate of recognition that she recently received. The actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ameesha Patel shared the picture of the certificate of recognition in which the actor is recognised as ‘a true Gaurav of Gujarat’. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Many fans were asking to share the award I received in GUJARAT few days ago... so here it is... “GAURAV(PRIDE)of GUJARAT” awarded to me .. was humbled to have received this huge honour”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Ameesha Patel shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users congratulated the actor for her good work, while some commented with many emojis. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations ma’am. Keep going forward”, while the other one wrote, “yay! This is such good news”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Ameesha Patel's Woes For Rs 2.5 Crore Fraud Case Continue; Jharkhand HC Seeks Response

The Rs 2.5 crore case of fraud continued to disturb Ameesha Patel. In a case that has been ongoing since 2019, the High Court of Jharkhand asked her, in February 2021, to respond to the allegations within two weeks. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star was accused of failing to repay the amount taken from producer Ajay Kumar Singh and of committing a bounced check offence.

Producer Ajay Kumar Singh in his complaint had alleged that Ameesha Patel had taken Rs 3 crore from him in 2017 after a meeting at an event, over collaboration on her production venture Desi Girl. While the movie had shared promos, it eventually faced roadblocks and has not released yet.

Also read | Ameesha Patel Is A Proud Brand Ambassador For An Indian Savoury Snack Brand, Shares Pic

Ameesha Patel took to her social media account on Saturday to denounce rumours about her professional and personal life. She posted on Instagram and Twitter, "Get a life". Ameesha's message comes amid claims that she defrauded a businessman of Rs. 2.5 crore. "As a public figure, I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS... GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers," Ameesha wrote. Take a look.

As a public figure I wake up2 hilarious n ridiculous rumours on the professional n personal front repeatedlyðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantlyðŸ˜…ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜…C’MON GUYS .. GET A LIFE!!!Enjoy evry moment of Gods gift 2 us .. just like I’m doingâœ”ï¸âœ”ï¸CHEERSðŸ¥‚ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¥‚ pic.twitter.com/Kut9oxR7v3 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) February 27, 2021

Also read | Ameesha Patel Slams Rumours Amid Accusation Of Defrauding Businessman Of Rs 2.5 Cr

Also read | Ameesha Patel Shoots In Gujarat; Shares Glimpse Of 'work Mode'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.