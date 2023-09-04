Ameesha Patel Says Actors From Film Family 'have An Edge': I Was Targetted

Ameesha Patel is busy celebrating the success of her recently released blockbuster Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The actress, who made her comeback after her 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, is witnessing a turnaround in her career after a string of flops. The 47-year-old actress, in a recent interview, opened up about being targetted and facing criticism from those in the industry when her films did not work well at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Ameesha Patel has been vocal about her struggles after making her debut with the hit film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The actress revealed that she didn't receive any support from industry people after her films didn't perform well at the box office.

She has been involved in a war of words with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma.

'I'm just meant for blockbusters'

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha shared that her journey in the industry would have been easier if she had a film background. She added that having no links to the film industry works against an outsider, while those who belong to a film family have an edge. Despite all the criticism, the actress is at peace with her career trajectory and said, "Maybe I’m just meant for Blockbuster iconic hits".

“I don’t think all heroines were targetted. I think the ones that didn’t come from a film family because we didn’t get any support from outside. The film people who belong to the industry, who’ve grown up here will always have an edge. It's a fact," she continued.

(Ameesha Patel attended Gadar 2's success bash on Friday | Image: YouTube)

"Not having any relationships in the film industry of any sort works against you. But that’s fine. I said maybe I’m just meant for Blockbuster iconic hits,” Ameesha concluded.

Gadar 2 emerges as a roaring success at the box office

The action drama, which is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, has broken several box office records on its journey to ₹500 crore club. Now, it only stands behind Baahubali 2 and Pathaan when it comes to the highest Hindi film grossers of all time.