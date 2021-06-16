Ameesha Patel Shares Most Beautiful Moment From 'Gadar' Premiere 20 Years Ago

Filmmaker Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel completed 20 years since its release in 2001. On Tuesday, June 15, actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media handle to celebrate the milestone with a BTS pic featuring her late grandmother.

Ameesha Patel marks 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sharing a throwback picture of herself and her late grandmother that was clicked during the movie's premiere, Ameesha Patel wrote, "This for me was the most beautiful n special moment of alllllll .. 14th June 2001 .. all dressed up as Sakeena 2 attend the Grand premier of GADAR with the most special person in the world .. my first n last love(n evry thing in between).. whom I love to the moon n back.. my heartbeat .. my late GRACIOUS GRANDMOTHER."

In the picture, Ameesha is dressed as her character of Sakeena and is wearing a navy blue Patiala suit with the dupatta covering her head. Her hair is in tight curls and her jewellery includes bangles, earrings, necklace and maang tikka all in silver. Ameesha's grandmother is sitting on the couch while the actor is sitting on the arm of the couch and both are all smiles for the camera. Check it out.

Reactions to Ameesha Patel's throwback picture

Ameesha's fans were quick to react to the picture and flooded her comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. The netizens also praised the actor for her performance in the movie and showered her with compliments on her looks. Take a look.

Ameesha Patel shares BTS pics and videos from Gadar

The movie is about a married couple Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha) whose happiness is short-lived as Sakeena's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her husband and son after India-Pakistan partition post Independence. Ameesha has recently shared many BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie to celebrate 20 years of Gadar. Check out her Instagram posts below.

More about Ameesha Patel

The actor turned into an overnight star post her debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Post that the actor was a part of Gadar which became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema making her rise to prominence. After Gadar, the actor has been a part of several popular movies including Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2018 movie Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

IMAGE: AMEESHA PATEL'S INSTAGRAM

