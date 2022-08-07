Ameesha Patel Shares Rare Pic With Hrithik Roshan From 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'; 'How Time...'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain is one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. Both the actors made their big Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's musical love story in the year 2000. The film went on to become a massive hit and both the debutants received heaps of praises for their performance.

The film has completed 22 years of its release, however, the craze around the Hrithik Roshan starrer is still the same. Actor Ameesha Patel is often seen sharing unseen throwback pictures from the shoots of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. Keeping up with the trajectory, the actor once again headed to her social media handle and shared another unseen picture that was taken days before the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai commenced.

Ameesha Patel shares an unseen picture with Hrithik

On Saturday, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan. In the photo, a young Ameesha and Hrithik are seen sitting on a chair while wrapping their hands around each other. Along with sharing the photo, Ameesha mentioned in the caption that since her fans asked for throwback pictures, so she has started the "Throwback Weekend" series.

Ameesha wrote, "She So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik …@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture."

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Reliving the moments of KNPH aura." another wrote, "All time favourite on big screen" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic as Kaho Na Pyaar Hain clocks 22 Years

Earlier, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a throwback picture from the sets of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain, featuring her and Hrithik Roshan. She captioned it, "How time flies .. shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of @hrithikroshan n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today 💖💖💖💘💘💞". The duo is sitting on a roller coaster and enjoying the ride.

Image:Instagram/@boxofficewala/@ameeshapatel9