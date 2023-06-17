Ameesha Patel Surrenders Before Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case

Actress Ameesha Patel has surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court regarding a cheque bounce case. The case was registered in 2018 when Ameesha came to Ranchi for an event. This news came to light amidst the promotions of her upcoming film Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol.

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress surrendered before the Civil Court in Ranchi on Saturday in connection with a case of cheque bounce. Ameesha Patel was granted conditional bail after her surrender, but she has been asked to present herself in court physically on June 21. The case was registered against her back in 2018, as per ANI.

In 2018, the actress visited Ranchi to attend an event at Harmu Ground. There, she met a businessman named Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed a few things related to a film. He agreed to finance the movie under his banner Lovely World Entertainment. Unfortunately, the movie was never made and Ajay Singh instantly demanded Ameesha Patel to return his money.

As per reports by ANI, Ameesha had returned his money and she gave him a cheque of Rs. 2.50 crore. However, the cheque bounced and a case was filed against her. In 2021, the actress was accused of a similar case wherein her cheque of Rs. 32.25 lakhs to UTF Telefilms bounced.

About Ameesha Patel's comeback

Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on big screens with the film Gadar 2. She will be starring opposite Sunny Deol in the film, who played her spouse. The plot will revolve around Tara Singh returning to Pakistan for his son.