Ameesha Patel Swears By THIS To Travel Around The World Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Bollywood News

With the national lockdown enforced by the government in India, Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel shared her shortcut to travel the entire world by staying at home

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ameesha

Amid the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world, people have been advised to stay indoors to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Bollywood actors have also been practicing self-isolation and have also been posting updates of their activities through social media. On Saturday, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media and suggested one of the most productive ways of spending time during the lockdown.

Read | Amul's take on rising onion prices has Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai connect, Ameesha Patel impressed

The actor shared a video through her Twitter account where she can be seen reading a book lying on the sofa. Ameesha has captioned the post stating the appropriateness of reading a book to escape the boredom during the self-isolating and social distancing. She also cautioned her fans and followers to 'be safe.. stay home' and follow the measures implemented by the government.

Have a look:

Read | Ashmit Patel breaks silence on rift with Ameesha Patel, says, 'hopefully can count on her'

The novel coronavirus has been spreading like wildfire throughout the world and hitting the couch with a good book seems like one of the most enlightening ways to spend time at home. Apart from Ameesha Patel, many other Bollywood celebrities have also shared their routine and daily activities through their social media accounts.

Read | Ameesha Patel agrees with Rakesh Roshan, calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a complete mockery'

Coronavirus scare across the globe

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 virus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it has spread across 166 countries of the world. As on Saturday, the virus has wiped out a total of 27,889 people from the world with about 6.02 lakh confirmed cases.

Read | Watch: Sona Mohapatra, Ameesha Patel applaud for nation's heroes, say 'we will overcome'

 

 

First Published:
