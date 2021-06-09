Ameesha Patel Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes; 'humbled With All The Love Pouring In'

Actress Ameesha Patel celebrates her 45th birthday on June 9, 2021, and numerous fans showered lovely wishes for the actor. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a clip of her chilling in the pool while thanking her fans for the wishes. Take a look at Ameesha Patel's video below.

Ameesha Patel thanks fans for birthday wishes

Taking to Instagram, Ameesha shared a boomerang clip in which she can be seen in the pool while wearing denim swimwear and added a white shirt as a jacket on top. She paired her look with sunglasses and covered her head with a colourful cloth. She wore two necklaces and opted for colourful nails as she placed her hand on her sunglasses. She captioned her post by writing, “Thank u, everyone, for all the bday wishes.” She also added a similar picture and wrote, “Thank u, everyone, for ur lovely bday wishes... humbled with alllllll the love pouring in.” Fans showered her post with multiple heart emojis. Have a look at their reactions below.

A few minutes before her birthday, Ameesha treated her fans to yet another set of pictures in which she donned a blue, white and red striped one-piece dress. She was seen lying on the couch and left her hair loose as she looked into the camera intensely. In her caption, she wrote, “My bday may be a few mins away but this year is a year to be safe n 2 be careful n not think of celebrations keeping in mind soo many lives that we all have lost.”

A day before her birthday, Ameesha shared a video in which she can be seen video calling her fans. One can see her sitting on the couch next to a teddy bear and lighted candles as she wore a printed one-piece and sunglasses, while her hair was left loose. In the caption, she wrote, “With less then 7 hours to go for my birthday…been flooded with video calls of fans alllll day thru my most trusted n reliable MR MAHESH…thank u for giving the fans an opportunity 2 connect with me at the best deals possible ..”

(IMAGE: AMEESHA PATEL'S INSTAGRAM)

