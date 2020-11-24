Amid 'A Suitable Boy' row, MP govt to screen shootings at religious places, plan action

The Madhya Pradesh government now plans to screen shootings at religious places as a controversy erupted over a scene in the series A Suitable Boy. The government has informed that if objectionable scenes would be shot at religious places, the makers would be liable for action. The statement came a day after a First Information Report was registered by the MP police over a kissing scene in the Netflix series.

READ: After 'Boycott Netflix', Now 2 Executives Booked In MP Over 'A Suitable Boy' Kissing Scene

MP government to screen shootings at religious places

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that shootings at religious places will be recorded. He informed that officers have been instructed to report if they found ‘objectionable scenes’ being shot. Mishra warned that the producer and director will face action.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over a kissing scene in A Suitable Boy, purportedly shot in a temple. The case has been lodged in Madhya Pradesh against two executives of Netflix for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments.' Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix) were booked by Rewa police in Madhya Pradesh, acting upon a complaint registered by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari.

READ: 'Boycott Netflix' Trends Over 'A Suitable Boy' Scene; BJP's Gaurav Goel Seeks FIR

As per PTI, Gaurav Tiwari had alleged that the makers of A Suitable Boy were encouraging ‘love jihad’ and sought the removal of ‘objectionable scenes.’ He had an apology from the makers in his complaint.

“Kissing scenes (filmed) inside a temple of Lord Maheshwar (a historic town located on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh) have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. This is also encouraging ‘love jihad’,” he wrote in his complaint, naming Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana in it.

The FIR was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

In a video statement, he said, “I had asked officials to examine the series ‘A Suitable Boy’ being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion."

“On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials- Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana,” Mishra also added.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: Know Tabu's Net Worth As The 'A Suitable Boy' Actor Rings In Her 50th Birthday

READ: When Vivaan Shah From 'A Suitable Boy' Said Bollywood Is Difficult Place For Outsiders

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.