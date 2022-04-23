Amid Akshay, Ajay's Tobacco Ad Row, IAS Officer Posts Gutkha-stained Pic Of Howrah Bridge

Tensions mounted over Akshay Kumar after he associated with a pan masala brand and was featured in their latest commercial. Post the ad commercial aired, the actor faced criticism, leading to his disassociation. Amid the growing controversy that has stirred reactions from people on social media, an IAS officer sought answers from the stars endorsing tobacco brands for a long time.

The controversy surrounding the recent tobacco ad featuring Akshay and Ajay Devgn seemed to not stop. After Akshay Kumar’s public apology and Ajay Devgn’s reply on his ‘personal choice’ of starring in a tobacco brand’s cardamom product advertisement, an IAS officer from West Bengal has come down hard on stars while seeking answers from them.

IAS officer posts tobacco-stained pic of Howrah Bridge

IAS officer Avneesh Sharan shared a picture of one of the pillars of the iconic Howrah Bridge on Twitter while highlighting the condition. In his tweet, the IAS officer wrote, “Kolkata Port Trust has said that the health of 70 years old bridge famous due to Gutka Peak is deteriorating. According to a notification by the West Bengal Health Department, the sale of gutkha or pan masala (both tobacco products) is completely prohibited in West Bengal."

Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers. @shahrukh_35 @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan



Source: Google pic.twitter.com/sriVMIULig — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 21, 2022

In his tweet, Sharan added that the "Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers." Akshay who is known for endorsing fitness brands, received flak after he was featured in a recent commercial by Vimal Elaichi with Ajay Devgn who has a long association with the brand. Soon after the criticism, the actor issued an apology through a statement on social media where he shared about contributing the money received from endorsements for a noble cause.

In his social media statement, Akshay shared, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."



