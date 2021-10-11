Amid Aryan Khan's Case, Kangana Ranaut Highlights Jackie Chan Apologising For Son's Arrest

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is in jail for a drugs case for over a week, with his bail pleas being rejected in court. The star kid's arrest has been the talk of the town and celebrities have been putting forward their different reactions. This includes some of them coming out in solidarity with Aryan Khan's parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and others who have penned notes for the youngster.

Kangana Ranaut was among those to react, expressing displeasure over the support that Aryan Khan was receiving. In her latest post, the actor drew parallels with how Jackie Chan had apologised when his son was arrested in a drug case.

Kangana Ranaut recalls Jackie Chan's son's arrest amid SRK's son Aryan drug case

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share a social media post, which had a photo of Jackie Chan with his son, and another in which the latter was being arrested. The title of the post read: 'Jackie Chan officially apologised when his son was arrested in a drugs case in 2014. It also had the Hollywood superstar's quote: "I'm ashamed of son's act. This is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him.'

The Thalaivii star captioned the post with the hashtag 'just saying.'

Bharatiya Janata Party's state spokesperson Gaurav Goel was among the others to share the post.

Earlier, Kangana had posted, 'Now all Mafia pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defence. We make mistakes, but we mustn't glorify them. I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions."

"Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong,' she added.

Aryan Khan arrested

Aryan Khan was held after the NCB raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise on October 2. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail after being sent to 14-day judicial on October 7. His bail was rejected on October 8.

As per the NCB panchnama, he admitted to consuming charas.