Amid Flouting COVID-19 Regulations Row, Disha Patani Shares A Sunny Throwback Picture

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently in the headlines for breaking the COVID-19 regulations by going for a night drive with beau Tiger Shroff amid the lockdown. While the actor is facing the repercussions of breaking the law, Disha took to her social media handle to share a throwback sunny picture from one of her vacations.

Disha Patani shares sunny throwback

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself taking a dip in the ocean. The picture was clicked while the actor was in the motion of flicking her head back with water droplets making a beautiful silhouette around her body. Check it out.

Reactions to Disha Patani's latest throwback picture

Disha's fans were left in awe by her picture and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Netizens also found the entire picture to be clicked beautifully and wrote, "What a great shot." The netizens also complimented the actor for her looks and wrote praises like, "Epitome of Beauty" in the comment section of the post. Take a look.

FIR filed against Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

According to ANI, an FIR has been filed against Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff by the Mumbai Police for roaming in a public place without a valid reason. The two actors were spotted roaming around Bandstand in their car in the evening after their gym session. For the unversed, the Maharashtra government has imposed a statewide lockdown till June 15 which states that all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm and people who are found breaking the rules will have to pay a hefty fine. The lockdown is a measure to curb the chain of active COVID-19 cases.

The Mumbai police also took to their Twitter handle to urge the citizens to abide by the lockdown rules and used the names of Disha and Tiger's films and their case to set an example for the public. According to the tweet, the two actors have been booked under Section188, 34 IPC by the Bandra Police station which is a bailable offence.

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released on OTT on May 13. She will be next seen in KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

