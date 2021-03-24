Amid Kangana Ranaut's Strong 'Thalaivi' Act; Arvind Swami-Madhoo Reunion Also Excites Fans

Kangana Ranaut was the talking point on social media as the trailer of Thalaivi released on the occasion of her birthday. The actor's weight transformation, hard-hitting dialogues as late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalitha made headlines. However, amid her performance showcasing the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's journey, an interesting observation about the trailer was the reunion of Roja pair Arvind Swami and Madhoo.

Fans react to Arvind Swamy-Madhoo reunion in Thalaivi

Arvind Swami plays the role of late actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran. Apart from the former CM starring in many movies with Jayalalitha and getting close on a personal level, MGR also encouraged ‘Jaya’ to join politics. While the trailer dominated the equation between the two, Madhoo was seen in a glimpse towards the end.

Netizens spotted the duo in the trailer and were curious to know what role the latter was playing.

The instant reaction for them was their Roja. They termed it as a ‘strange coincidence’ that both were a part of the same movie after a while.

They termed it as ‘Roja feels’ again. As per reports, she plays the role of former CM of Tamil Nadu, VN Janaki Ramachandran, who was the third wife of MGR, and one netizen mentioned.

Woah #ThalaiviTrailer

Did I spot Roja pair Arvind Swamy n Madhubala in this trailer? What strange coincidence.

What character's they might be playing?

Arvind Swamy's look was like MGR. Have to search it up . — ð“¥ (@_Vandita__) March 23, 2021

Those who didn't observe.. Arvind Swamy plays MGR and Madhubala plays his wife Janaki Ramachandran. Roja feels all over again! #ThalaiviTrailer #Thalaivi @KanganaTeam — Nikhil (@nikhils1829) March 23, 2021

Arvind Swami and Madhoo's pairing in Mani Ratnam's Roja is among the popular on-screen pairing of the '90s.

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is directed by Vijay and is gearing up for release on April 23 this year. Apart from the trio, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, among others.