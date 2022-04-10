Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Rumours, Duo Seen In Intense 'Brahmastra' Poster

The wedding reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doing the rounds, but that is not the only event happening in the couple's life this year. The duo is also set to star together in a film for the first time, Brahmastra, a project they have been working on for over four years now.

Not just the two, the film also boasts off other big names in the cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, apart from bringing the Ranbir-Ayan Mukerji partnership after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and one of the rare but lesser-portrayed superhero genre in Bollywood. After multiple delays due to VFX development and COVID-19, the film is finally gearing up for release in September.

The makers had raised the buzz around the film by launching two separate teasers and posters of Ranbir and Alia's characters, Shiva and Isha. Amid the marriage rumours, the makers have launched the first poster of the two stars together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in latest Brahmastra poster amid wedding reports

Ranbir and Alia held each other in the latest teaser video of Brahmastra. The duo looked all bruised and wounded with flames on the former's body, on the ground, and in the sky giving a glimpse of the forces that dictate the proceedings in their love story.

Apart from the poster, the video also had a short snippet of one of the songs of the movie in the background, and the lyrics went as, 'kesariya tera ishq hai piya, rang jaun jo main hath lagaun."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter and added that the movie also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna and that the film was releasing on September 9.

Alia shared it, and captioned, "Love and light.'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married soon?

Ranbir and Alia, as per a report on HT City, are set to get married on April 14. The nuptials will be held at the former's residence, Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The ceremony was likely to be held with only their close ones present, which will include Ayan Mukerji.

The former's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has been keeping the mystery alive at the wedding. In media interviews, she has been dodging questions with words like the duo have been 'already married' and 'let's see when.'