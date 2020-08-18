Amid Rhea Chakraborty's Attack On Sushant's Family, New Videos Of SSR With Family Emerge

Rhea Chakraorty has been countering all allegations against her, made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family as registered in the FIR registered against her, by coming up with her own allegations. One such allegation had been that SSR had a rift with his sister, something that she reiterated in her latest statement attacking the family on Tuesday. However, numerous videos are now emerging that showed that the late star enjoyed a great relationship with his family.

Sushant’s videos with his sister

In the latest videos to surface, Sushant is seen at the airport with his sister and brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer with Haryana Police, where they have arrived in Mumbai in February this year. The actor is seen delightedly escorting them to the car. The Chhichhore star also showed his humble side, opening the door for his sister, taking their luggage off from the trolley and more.

A few days ago, another video of SSR with his sisters had slammed the rift theory, where he had a recorded a selfie video with all four sisters as they gushed over their ‘Dhoni.’

Sushant’s handwritten note for his sister, video of him sharing on a chat show that he was the closest to sister Priyanka and even SSR’s niece Mallika penning a strong statement on the rift theory, also had made headlines.

SSR case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police, which termed the death as ‘suicide’, took over the investigation, and recorded 56 persons’ statements in the case. However, it was the Bihar Police that filed an FIR after Sushant’s father accused Rhea and others of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy.

Rhea moved Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the case from Mumbai to Bihar while a Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to investigate. However, they claimed Mumbai Police did not co-operate and recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, which was accepted.

The CBI then registered an FIR, while on the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case and has recorded the statements of Rhea and others on the money laundering allegations in the FIR. The SC, on its instructions, received the submissions of the various parties like Bihar government, Sushant’s family and Rhea a few days ago.

