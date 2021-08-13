Amid Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends Dual Release Of Films

Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, during the recent earnings call addressed the ongoing drama about the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson filed against the company. Chapek defended the company's strategy of dual release, which means releasing the movie on OTT platforms along with the theatrical release.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek addresses ongoing drama with Scarlett Johansson

As per Variety, Bob Chapek defended the company's dual-release strategy and said "Bob Iger and I, along with the distribution team, determined this was the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience." He further added that they had taken the step due to COVID-19 and had been in hundreds of agreements that went by smoothly. Chapek said decisions on release strategies will be “made on film by film basis based on global marketplace conditions and consumer behaviour,” adding that his team will take a bespoke approach to each individual project to do “what’s best for the movie and our constituents.”

The statement came two weeks after Scarlett Johansson sued the company for allegedly breaching her contract as her movie Black Widow was released simultaneously in theatres and Disney+ that hindered the box office collections of the movie. In her lawsuit, Johansson claimed that she was deprived of millions in compensation she would have earned if the film was given an exclusive theatrical run.

Johansson's lawyer, John Berlinski, in a statement acquired by AP, said, ''It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honour its contracts.'

Disney refuted any claims of contract breach made by Johansson and released a statement saying, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

Image: Black Widow Instagram and AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.