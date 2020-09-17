Amid Sushant-Disha cases, Shekhar Suman fires warning to 'film industry's naughty mafia'

The film industry is embroiled in numerous controversies in the wake of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Be it the nepotism debate or Kangana Ranaut’s allegations of widespread drugs consumption, the industry has been at the receiving end of flak. Now, Shekhar Suman fired a warning at this ‘ naughty mafia’ of the industry by stating that it was time for them to go into the ‘holes.’

READ: In Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Alleges '4.5-hours Phone Off; Someone Used After Death'

Shekhar Sumar fires warning to ‘naughty mafia’

The term ‘mafia’ has become a much-used term with Kangana hitting out at the practice of nepotism, campism and negative campaigning in the film industry. And in what seemed like a reference to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut ‘s defence of a cuss word used against Kangana by claiming that the word meant ‘naughty’, Shekhar Suman combined the two words in a hard-hitting tweet. The Movers & Shakers star wrote that some of the ‘naughty mafia’ had been ‘roaming around like tigers’, but now it was time for them to ‘go into their holes.’ He added that when they go back to their ‘holes’, 'people will seal it with mud.'

Film industry ke kuch 'naughty' mafia jo bahut sher bankar uchal rahe thei unka bil me ghusne ka time aa gaya hai.jaise hi andar jaayeinge hum bahar se mitti daal kar unhe humesha ke liye seal kar denge. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 16, 2020

Shekhar Suman had previously used the term ‘coterie’ in the industry that operated like a ‘mafia’ to target certain people and sabotage their careers.

READ: Sushant Feared Rhea May 'fix Him'; Had Fainted On Hearing Of Disha's Death: Pithani To CBI

Shekhar Suman’s comment came in the wake of Jaya Bachchan’s defence of the film industry in the Parliament over alleged drug consumption. The veteran actor-MP’s comment divided the film industry as some like Taapsee Pannu backed her comment, while others like Ranvir Shorey expressed their displeasure.

His view also came amid CBI probing the links into the Sushant-Disha Salian cases. With Disha’s employer Bunty Sajdeh and friend Uday Singh Gauri being questioned, and chances of her fiance Rohan Rai also being summoned high, Shekhar Sumar had recently expressed his vindication about his earlier tweets highlighting the links, and not mincing any words to state Sushant’s ‘murder’ could be unlocked with probe into Disha case.

I tweeted this on d 7th Sept.I'm glad Arnab and Republic have taken this up v seriously.All the rest of d angles can wait.The CBI must concentrate on just this one.Intuitively,I feel Disha's case is the key to unlocking Sushant's murder. pic.twitter.com/7XTmVgbenS — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 15, 2020

READ: In Sushant-Disha Cases, Mumbai Builder With 'bhai' Link Likely To Be Grilled By CBI & NCB

READ: SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani's Statement To CBI Accessed; Indicates Link With Disha's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.