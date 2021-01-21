Amid Tandav Row, Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mirzapur Makers & Amazon On Complaint PIL

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the latest web series 'Tandav', trouble has mounted for Amazon Prime Video's 'Mirzapur' as the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the makers of the show.

The top court sent notices to the makers of the popular crime thriller, following a PIL filed against the show by a resident of Mirzapur. In addition, there has also been a demand to regulate the content aired on various OTT platforms.

Allegations against Mirzapur series

A case has been filed against the producers of Mirzapur, as well as Amazon Prime Video, for allegedly hurting religious, social, and regional sentiments and damaging social harmony. The case was filed based on a complaint by one Arvind Chaturvedi on January 18. It also alleges that the series hurts religious beliefs by focusing on abusive and illicit relationships.

The makers of Mirzapur have also been accused of tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh and portraying the state in a bad light. Mirzapur producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya were named in the complaint. Mirzapur cast members or the makers are yet to respond or comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Mirzapur was pulled up for its content. Last year, a day after its release, the MP of Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel had tweeted saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the city has developed into 'a center of harmony', but the show tarnishes its image.

About the series

Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Vijay Varma, among others. Critics and viewers of the show have praised the series on the basis of its production design, writing, and individual performances. Mirzapur, as of this writing, has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. It is considered to be one of the best shows that have been conceived and produced on Indian grounds.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.