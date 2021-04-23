Amit Mistri passes away: IFTPC expresses grief over 'shocking and deeply saddening news'

Actor Amit Mistry, who has been a part of amazing films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Kya Kehna, and many more left for his heavenly abode on April 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai. The 47-ear-old actor who made his name in the Gujarati theatre circuit was critically acknowledged for some of his iconic roles in prominent Bollywood films. After the heartbreaking news on the Internet, his friends from the industry mourned the demise of the actor and also paid their tributes.

IFTPC pays tribute to actor Amit Mistry

Apart from the stars, the Indian Film TV Producers Council also condoled the death of the actor while hailing his craft.

The official Twitter handle of the council shared a picture of the actor while mourning the untimely death of the young actor. Expressing their ‘sock’ over the demise, the council wrote, “Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away...Heartfelt condolence to family and friends...RIP.” Apart from the council, several Bollywood stars like Kubbra Sait, Swanand Kirkire, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajesh Tailang, and many more expressed their sincere grief over his sudden demise.

The news was confirmed by his team on Amit Mistry's Instagram account. The first story they posted said, “we lost Amit Mistry”, alongside a picture from his Instagram account. After sharing a few stories of people who had posted about his death, the team again put out a message revealing the reason for his death. The post read, “By heart attack today morning. Om Shanti.” The actor was known for his films like Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and more. Apart from films, he had also appeared in TV shows including Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir’ and the popular Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

(Image credit: ActorAmitMistry/ Instagram/ IFTPC/ Twitter)

