Amit Mistry's Movies And Series That Fan Can Watch In Remembrance Of The Late Actor

Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry, who passed away due to cardiac arrest, has left everyone in shock. The actor was well-known for his acting skills in several movies and shows. Talking about the actor’s films, here’s a look at a few movies of the late Bandish Bandits star.

Kya Kehna!

The actor made his movie debut with the film Kya Kehna! in 2000 alongside Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh in lead roles. The film was penned by Honey Irani and helmed by Kundan Shah, respectively. The plot revolved around a young college girl who faces many hardships and challenges after she becomes a mother before marriage.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

Amit Mistry was next seen in Ek Chalis Ki Last Local alongside Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia in lead roles. The film was penned and written by Sanjay M. Khanduri. The comedy-thriller story is about two people who miss the last local train at 1:40 a.m., and how missing their train transforms their lives forever.

Bad Luck

Amit also starred in the 2009 film Bad Luck Govind alongside Gaurav Kapoor, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Govind Namdeo in lead roles. The film was written and directed by Varun Khanna. The story revolves around a gang of thugs attempting to compel a recently relocated male with "poor luck" syndrome to work for them.

99

Amit was a part of the 2009 film titled 99 alongside Kunal Khemu, Boman Irani and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie was penned and directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru. The plot revolves around a gangster who sends two of his men out of town to retrieve money from a compulsive gambler.

Shor in the City

The actor starred in the much-acclaimed film Shor in the City alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy, Tusshar Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi in lead roles. The movie has been written and directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru in lead roles. During the tumultuous time of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, an NRI businessman, a minor criminal, and an aspiring cricketer wrestle with life-changing decisions.

Brother, Superhit!

Mistry was seen in Brother, Superhit! alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi in crucial roles. The film was written and helmed by Neeraj Pathak. The story revolves around a goon who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story.

Bandish Bandits

Amit Mistry played the uncle of the protagonist and excelled at the role. He won the hearts of the audiences with the role of a man who, while could not take the family legacy ahead, was instrumental in encouraging his nephew in pursuing his dreams and stood rock solid behind him. Bandish Bandits cast consisted of Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadha, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Choudhary, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Roy Kapoor among several other industry stalwarts.

A Gentleman

The actor was also a part of the much-acclaimed film A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Darshan Kumaar in lead roles. The film has been directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru. The plot revolves around Gaurav, a white-collar worker who travels to Mumbai for a meeting where his doppelganger is about to cause havoc in his life.

Image Source: Amit Mistry Instagram