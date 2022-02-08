Amit Sadh Dons Indian Army Uniform As He Shoots In Ladakh For Upcoming Project; See Pic

Amit Sadh has started shooting for his upcoming projects in full swing after recovering from COVID-19. The Kai Po Che actor is currently in Ladakh for an upcoming venture and shared a glimpse of him clad in the Indian Army uniform as he marches towards the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. The actor, who has earlier essayed the role of an army officer in the show Jeet Ki Zid, further quipped that he'll share the details surrounding the project soon.

Amit Sadh dons Indian Army uniform as he shoots for a project in Ladakh

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 8, the actor dropped a picture of him walking towards the Regimental Centre in the Indian Army uniform. Teasing the project in the caption, he wrote, "Back in the Uniform -Of the - Great Indian Army !!

Will share details soon - Jai Hind! 🇮🇳". Take a look.

Expressing excitement for the actor's project, many fans dropped comments like, "I cant wait to see this movie", "Godspeed soldier", "super excited", among others. Actor Rahul Dev also reacted to the picture with "Waah" and a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh has also essayed the role of an Indian Army special forces officer in the web show Jeet Ki Zid, which is based on the life of a retired officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar. Recently marking one year of the series' release, Amit shared a clip from the project and wrote, "Our series, Jeet Ki Zid, completes one year! It's a project where we all worked so hard and gave it all. The series helped reinforce the importance of rising up whenever I fall, even if it is every day or for the thousandth time. So, NEVER GIVE UP, just like how Major Deep Singh Sengar says. Thank you all, my lovely people, for the love you keep showing for the series. Keep loving, keep that fire alive, keep supporting each other."

He will now be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the crime thriller TV series also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role.

