Amit Sadh Interacts With Kids In Ladakh's Army School; Calls It An 'incredible Experience'

Actor Amit Sadh has begun shooting for his next project in full swing after recovering from COVID-19. The actor is currently in Leh-Ladakh for his upcoming venture as he shared a picture of him in an Indian Army uniform from the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. There, he also took some time out from his busy schedule and went to meet some students from the Army school and called the experience "incredible."

In a recent chat with ANI, Breathe Into The Shadow star Amit Sadh shared his experience of visiting the Army school in Ladakh. Sharing his experience, the actor mentioned the Indian Army is providing the students with the best education. He further asserted how the Army inspires him in every aspect. Sharing his experience, the actor said it was an "incredible" feeling.

He said, "The Indian Army has brought these kids from the higher altitude regions of Kargil and Leh Ladakh to provide them with the best education. Every aspect of these men in uniform inspires me. It was an incredible feeling to spend time with these children. I wish I could visit them more often."

Amit Sadh's BTS pic from his new venture

Amit Sadh is all set to star in a new project as an Indian Amry man. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of him in an Indian Army uniform. Donning the uniform, he could be seen marching towards Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Back in the Uniform - Of the - Great Indian Army !! Will share details soon - Jai Hind !" While details about his new venture have not been revealed yet, it can be speculated the genre of his upcoming project must be drama. His fans expressed their excitement to watch his next project in the comment section and also showered him with love and best wishes.

Meanwhile, Amit Sadh was seen in several hit OTT projects in the last few years. He also essayed the role of an Indian Army special forces officer in the web show Jeet Ki Zid. He also has another season of Breathe Into The Shadow alongside Abhishek Bachchan in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@theamitsadh/ANI