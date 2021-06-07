Amit Sadh Makes Comeback On Instagram With Emotional Note, Fans Say 'welcome Back'

Actor Amit Sadh who had opted out of social media in April recently took to Instagram and shared a statement while announcing his comeback. The actor penned a gratitude note and thanked his fans and followers for showing immense love towards him and ‘making him a part of their lives.’ Amit also instilled some positivity in people and expressed his concerns towards people who are trying to 'heal from these hard and trying times.'

Amit Sadh makes a comeback on Instagram

In the note, he wrote, “Thank you so much, everyone, for all your love, all your messages and for making me a part of your lives, for allowing me to grow and overcome my shortcomings. For allowing me to be myself and for loving me selflessly! You make my life meaningful.” Further, he wrote, “I can’t wait for all of us to overcome and heal from these hard and trying times and overflow with joy and grace. To be better, to love and accept each other, and to empower and love each other. Make the world around us feel loved and wanted. Blessings and my heart to each and every one of you.”

While captioning the post, he wrote, “While I am reading your messages, I will respond. Give me time and be patient!! I will respond!! Love you all!” Soon after the messages, several fans of the actor took to the comment section and welcomed the actor back on the social media platform. One of the users wrote, “Missed you, sir... welcome back.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Glad to see you back.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Awww so sweet of you Amit.” Another die-heart fan of the actor and wrote, “Much much love, waiting for you to read my messages.”

Earlier, in June, the actor had penned a note on Instagram and had informed about leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn't feel right about spamming people with trivial posts. "I am going offline. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better," he wrote in the post.

IMAGE: BIGSADH/Twitter

