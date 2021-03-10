Amit Sadh Speaks On Sushant Singh's 'selflessness'; Calls His 'Zidd' Co-star 'Bade Bhai'

On actor Sushant Singh's 49th birthday, his Zidd co-star Amit Sadh took to his social media handle and shared a BTS picture while penning a special note for the former. In the BTS picture, Amit and Sushant can be seen sharing a plate of fruits. In his brief caption, Amit called Sushant his 'bade bhai' while praising his selflessness.

Amit Sadh's birthday note for Sushant Singh:

The 37-year-old actor's caption read, "Happy Birthday, @officialsushantsingh Bhai. #Zidd gave me a big brother. I am awed at your selflessness. You are there for people always. It motivates me every day to be like that. I am equally bowled with the mastery you have on your craft. It taught me a lot and filled me with so much inspiration. I will cherish the memories and time we spent making Zidd together. I will always look up to you, and you know that. Have a great time. / Lots of love Bade Bhai". READ | '7 Kadam' trailer: Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy clash over relationship and ideals in sports drama

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 50k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a few verified Instagram accounts extended birthday wishes for the Saavdhan India actor. Popular actor Aly Goni and Vindhya Tiwari also wrote birthday wishes for Sushant. Composer-singer Sidharth Slathia wrote, "Two classy actors". In response to Amita's virtual birthday wishes, Sushant expressed his gratitude in the comments box as he wrote, "Thank you so much buddy ." A handful of fan-pages and followers of Amit flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons.

A peek into Amit Sadh's Instagram

Interestingly, the Kai Po Che actor is an avid social media user, as he keeps his 1.2M Insta fam posted with his whereabouts and upcoming projects. His feed features numerous selfies, self-portraits, candid and BTS pictures and videos of him. On the occasion of International Women's Day, he had dedicated a four-picture post to extend wishes. "Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, today, tomorrow & forever!", read an excerpt of his caption.

On the professional front, Sadh was last seen in ZEE5's original series Jeet Ki Zidd. On March 5, the trailer of his upcoming web-series 7 Kadam, which will star Ronit Roy, was dropped. The series will be available on an OTT platform from March 24 onwards.

