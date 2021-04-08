Amit Sadh To No Longer Be Active On Social Media: 'Can't Behave Like Everything Is Okay'

Amit Sadh took to Instagram on April 7, 2021, to inform that he would no longer be active on social media nor would he be posting snippets from his life anymore. His long text post informed his fans and followers as to what made him take the decision to leave social media. He explained that his decision had come in the wake of the events that were taking place. "The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time," he penned.

Amit Sadd takes break from social media

“I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better”, Amit Sadh’s Instagram post read. He further stressed the need for people to help each other and reach out to people who were in need of assistance. He insisted on lending monetary aid to those who were struggling financially, especially those who were daily wage earners.

He said that he could no longer pretend that everything was fine when the country was on the verge of another COVID-19 lockdown with some states already facing curfews. Sadh revealed that he was ‘disheartened by the way people were going on' as though we were not facing a pandemic. He advised people to maintain the Coronavirus guidelines being given to them as it was for their good. He also said that he would be ardently following the guidelines and instructions that were being provided to him.

Amit Sadh hoped that things would get normal again to the point where he could be ‘silly and goofy’ once again. He ended his message by saying that he was not abandoning his fans and followers and he never would. He added that he would always be available to them on social media but he would refrain from posting anything. He said that he did not feel it was sensitive to flaunt his privileged life while most of the population of the country was struggling to make ends meet.