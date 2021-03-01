Amit Sadh Unveils Promo Of '7 Kadam' Feat Ronit Roy; Announces Trailer Release Date

Amit Sadh posted a clip of his upcoming project titled 7 Kadam on March 1, 2021. The clip provides snippets of what the web-series will revolve around. In the caption for his post, he asked his fans and followers to get prepared for some father-son bonding. His caption also promised his followers that the teaser for the same would be out on March 2, 2021, and they should look forward to it. Sadh also tagged all those who were involved in the creation of the series and its production.

Amit Sadh gears up for 7 Kadam

The snip that Amit Sadh posted provided insights and shared that the series is an Eros production and that the trailer for the same would be out on March 5, 2021. We can see that it is a show that revolves around a father and son and their love for football. Ronit Roy plays a father in the show. Viewers are told that Roy is a father who is fixated on past glory while Sadh is the son on the look for fortune.

Ronit Roy can be heard saying that in his younger days he had gotten selected into the National Football Team but an injury had shattered his dream and destroyed his life. Sadh’s voiceover says that he wants to make something of himself, to earn a living for himself. He wants to play football and this love for the sport unites the two. The tagline of the series tells viewers to expect a story of football and beyond.

Sadh had posted a monochromatic picture of himself a few hours ago where the star looks really dapper. He has paired a turtleneck with a long trenchcoat. In the picture, he is looking down at his phone and leaning back on a chest of drawers. His caption tells us that he is happy to be where he is at the moment but he is more excited about the things that were set to come forth in his future. He also said that he was grateful for all that he had amassed for himself.

