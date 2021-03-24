Amit Sadh Wishes 'Superwoman' Smriti Irani On 45th B'day; Thanks Her For 'keeping An Eye'

On March 23, 2021, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of candid pictures featuring himself and Union Minister, Smriti Irani. Sharing the throwback pictures, Amit wished her as she rang in her 45th birthday. In the pictures, Smriti can be seen riding a bike, while Amit is seen running with the bike. In the caption, the 37-year-old actor penned a long, sweet note and called her ‘a superwoman’.

Amit Sadh wishes Union Minister Smriti Irani on her b'day

In the picture, Smriti can be seen donning a light pink dress as she rode a mustard coloured bike. Adhering to the safety rules, she also wore a multi-coloured helmet. Amit, on the other hand, wore an olive coloured tank top which he paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. He accessorised himself with a silver watch, minimal neckpiece and a red hat. As for the caption, he penned, “I don’t have a Godfather but I have you. I’m so grateful that I have an amazing person that I can look upto. I’d always be thankful for that call you made last year and for always keeping an eye over me! Happiest Birthday! My Superwoman! @smritiiraniofficial. Lots of Love. PS - Buckle up for the next bike lesson“.

As soon as the pictures made their way on the internet, many of their fans rushed to drop their wishes and compliment them. A fan commented, “Happy Birthday Superwoman...” with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, “This is adorable!” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Such a super mom” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “She is indeed a SUPER WOMAN...our fire lady” with a fire emoticon.

Smriti Irani reposted the picture on her Insta Story and captioned it as, “Thank you… God Bless” with a praying hands emoji. On her birthday, several other actors such as Aashka Goradia, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Maniesh Paul, Anita Hassanandani, Rohini Iyer, Sonu Sood, and others wished her on their official Insta handles.

A peek into Smriti Irani's photos

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit Sadh was last seen in ZEE5’s web series, Jeet Ki Zid. He played the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar. Helmed by Vishal Mangalorkar, it is a seven-part series that focuses on the life of a retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar.

Image Source: Amit Sadh's Instagram/ Smriti Irani's IG

