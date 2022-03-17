Amit Shah Heaps Praise On 'The Kashmir Files', Terms Film 'bold Representation Of Truth'

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Kashmir Files, Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praises on the film. Shah on Wednesday met with the film’s crew and lauded them for their efforts. Following the meeting, the Union Home Minister expressed his delight and said he lauded the sincere efforts of the team for representing the ‘truth’ about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the team for bringing out the film and praised them for portraying the truth about the 'sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits' who were forced to leave Kashmir. He said that the film was important in order to make the country aware of such ‘historical mistakes.’ “The Kashmir Files is a bold representation of truth,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

“It will work to make the society and the country aware in this direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated. I congratulate the entire team for making this film,” the minister wrote while retweeting his own post about meeting the team behind the film. “The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort,” Shah said while sharing an image with the film’s crew with whom he met on Wednesday. The director, Vivek Agnihotri also shared a post on Twitter to thank the home minister for his vision to 'strengthen humanity and brotherhood following their meeting.

About The Kashmir Files

While the film is receiving praises for its realistic depiction of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished on how he made the film. He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

Image: PTI/ INSTAGRAM