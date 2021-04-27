Amit Sial On How He 'found His Place' As An Actor; Says, "I Destroyed My Ego"

The popularity of Amit Sial has grown over the last few years on the back of his several memorable acting performances. While the actor is known to generally keep his personal life away from the limelight, he has briefly opened up on the struggles that he has faced on the way to becoming an actor. He described his various ups and downs during the course of his career and how he eventually found his mojo. The actor soon received praises from many netizens in the comments, including veteran actor Gajraj Rao.

Amit Sial opens up on his acting journey

In his latest Instagram post, Amit Sial has shared quite a few lesser known facts about his journey as an actor. He began by saying that he was brought up in a middle-class family in Kanpur and that both his parents worked in humble jobs to make ends meet. He revealed that he began acting in plays since the “5th grade” and was cheered and supported by his teachers. He continued in the caption by saying that while he wanted to pursue acting after growing up, his parents were “unsure” about the field as his career.

After describing the struggle that he went through while doing his MBA in Australia and coming back to India to become an actor, he described about one of his auditions where he was late. He said that while everyone present was furious, he got the role. While he was paid well for the movie, he said that he rejected all the supporting roles after finishing his shoot, as he wanted to become a “hero”. However, the film did not release for four years and he had no offers on the way. He had to thus start from scratch, and after working hard, he eventually “found his place” on the OTT platform.

Images courtesy: Amit Sial's Instagram comments

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao praised him in the comments section, saying that he was “brilliant” in every acting performance given by him. Netizens joined Gajraj in praising Amit, talking about how they have enjoyed his various roles on screen. Amit Sial has appeared in several popular films, including Sonchiriya, Love Sex aur Dhokha, Inside Edge and many more.

Promo image courtesy: Amit Sial Instagram

