Amit Sial Washed Dishes In Restaurants, Drove Taxis Before Making It Big As An Actor

Actor Amit Sial is currently enjoying success with his recent web shows like Inside Edge and Jamtara. The actor turned a year older on July 1, 2020. A lot of his friends took to social media and wished the actor on his birthday. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also took to his twitter and wished Amit Sial on his birthday. Randeep Hooda also revealed some details about Amit Sial’s struggle before coming in Bollywood and acting. Here is what Randeep had to say about Amit Sial.

Also Read | 'Inside Edge' Actor Tanuj Virwani Working On Animated Comic Films While In Lockdown

Amit Sial used to wash dishes, drove taxi before making it big as an actor

Randeep Hooda took to his twitter and shared an old picture with Amit Sial. Both actors are close friends. Randeep Hooda in his tweet revealed that Amit Sial once used to wash dishes in restaurants and also drove taxis while he was in Melbourne, Australia. Randeep Hooda wished Amit Sial on his birthday by saying that from doing such odd jobs as immigrants to now being an actor he has come a long way. Randeep Hooda also mentioned that he has been friends with Sial for 24 years now. Randeep Hooda exclaimed that he is very proud of him.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt Takes A Dig At 'idle Outsiders' Amid Nepotism Controversy, Says 'I'm Bemused'

Randeep Hooda's birthday wish to Amit Sial

From washing dishes in restaurants and driving taxis in Melbourne as immigrants to now being actors..a journey & deep friendship spanning 24 odd years..happy birthday pra @amit_sial I’m so proud of you 🤗 and us..from an impossible lonely, sweaty dream to the realisation of it 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bTxZyojqUh — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 1, 2020

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Sushant Singh Rajput's Wikipedia Page Reveal His Death Before It Happened?

Amit Sial’s reaction on Randeep Hooda’s wish

Amit Sial thanked Randeep Hooda for his lovely wishes. Amit Sial retweeted the wish on his account along with a short heartwarming tweet. Amit Sial said, “Look what came out of the closet. Love you pra #RandeepHooda.”

Look what came out of the closet. Love you pra #RandeepHooda https://t.co/T6USNtUvjM — Amit Sial (@amit_sial) July 1, 2020

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Says What Happens In Bollywood "is Not Nepotism, It Is Gangism"

Amit Sial in Bollywood

Amit Sial has been a part of several successful web series like Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Jamtara, Smoke, etc. Amit Sial’s movies have also earned him lots of praises from critics as well as the audience. His breakthrough performance in movies came with the 2010 movie, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He was recently involved in a media interaction with a leading daily where he talked about gaining popularity on OTT platforms. During the interaction, he said that with the arrival of OTT platforms, writers, directors, storytellers, and producers have all started experimenting and exploring various territories with content. Talking about his career, Amit Sial mentioned that after almost 15-16 years after he started his journey he is finally in a happy place and is enjoying his presence on almost all OTT platforms.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.