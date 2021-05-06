Amit Trivedi 'can't wait to step out' but decides against it, urges fans to do the same

Amit Trivedi took to his Twitter handle to share his honest feelings on the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The singer wants to step out of his house and enjoy the great outdoors, but has decided against it. He also urged fans to stay indoors and stay safe. "Can't wait to step out? Even I can't. But as of now Stay Home & Stay Safe. Praying for everyone's good health", he wrote.

The singer and music director sat on his window sill gazing at the scenery in front of him, looking lost in deep thoughts. He wore a denim jacket, a pair of denim pants and white sneakers in the picture. Trivedi held a piece of paper in his hand in the photo, but did not mention details about the note.

Can't wait to step out? Even I can't.

But as of now Stay Home & Stay Safe.

Praying for everyone's good health 🙏🏼 #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/dZRcHm0epy — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) May 6, 2021

Amit's fans commented on the singer's relatable post. They sent him wishes and blessings writing, "Jai Jai Shree Ram" and "Namo Namo Shankara". One fan simply reminisced on Amit Trivedi's songs and thanked him for releasing music during the COVID-19 era. "Meanwhile the fabulous lines of your songs travel in my mind nowadays...first one is " Waqt ne kar dala banta dhar, ib ke hovega re agge yaar" second "E zindagi humein hosh ki na tu dawa de ....duaaaa de duaa de" lots of love for you Sir", they wrote. The songs mentioned are from Dev D's Pardesi and Kai Po Che's Meethi Boliyaan.

Jai Jai Shree Ram 🚩🚩 — मोदी है तो मुमकिन है (@MishraJiLucknow) May 6, 2021

Namo Namo Shankara 🔱

Amit Trivedi sir❤️ — MUHA$$AN (@Ahmedha67002215) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile the fabulous lines of your songs travel in my mind nowadays...first one is " Waqt ne kar dala banta dhar, ib ke hovega re agge yaar" second "E zindagi humein hosh ki na tu dawa de ....duaaaa de duaa de"🙏❤️ lots of love for you Sir✨❣️ — Manan Joshi (@urstrulyManan) May 6, 2021

Similar to Amit Trivedi, many celebrities have been influencing their followers and fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Amrita Puri, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood and many others have taken initiatives by partnering with NGOs to raise funds for relief.

They have also been providing helpline numbers and helping the needy through their platform. Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas have started a fundraiser to achieve Rs 7.40 crore or $1 million USD to help the needy in India suffering from the coronavirus. Many television celebrities, too, have stepped up to raise awareness and ask people to get vaccinated as well as donate plasma.

Image: Amit Trivedi's Instagram

