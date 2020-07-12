Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Will Soon Recover And Return Home: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Wishes and prayers poured in for Amitabh and Abishek Bachchan after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though the announcement raised concern, netizens and celebrities expressed confidence that they will soon recover and return home. Even Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stressed that there was nothing to worry about.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared that he tried to get in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the family, but to no avail. The leader wished the duo and prayed for their speedy recovery. He said that there was nothing to worry and the stars will return home soon.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that Amitabh Bachchan’s age (77) and previous history of illness are factors, but he showed that he was a ‘responsible citizen’ by informing the news on Twitter, urging those who might have come in contact with him to get tested. She stated that crores of Indians hoped that they will beat coronavirus and return home soon, highlighting Sr Bachchan’s ‘will power.’

The leaders had spoken before the tests of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived, which as per BMC sources has come out as negative. They are currently in self-isolation at the Bachchan bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Bachchans COVID+

Earlier in the day, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were snapped arriving at the Nanavati Hospital. After the reasons were awaited for a while, Big B himself tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, Abhishek also tweeted that he too had been diagnosed and clarified that they had mild symptoms and have been admitted to the hospital.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

