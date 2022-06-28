Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. From sharing thought-provoking quotes to treating fans with some hilarious anecdotes about his life, Big B leaves no stones unturned in sharing every update of his life with his fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, the evergreen actor recently shared a candid glimpse of his unexpected encounter with actor Aamir Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan accidentally meets Aamir Khan

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his accidental meeting with Aamir Khan while leaving in his car. Reportedly, the legendary actor had gone to Hyderabad to inaugurate the new office building of Vyjayanthi Movies along with South superstars Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, and filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin. As the Amitabh was returning from his visit in his car, he accidentally met Aamir Khan.

In the picture, Aamir who is wearing a pink shirt is seen greeting Bachchan excitedly as he is just about to shake hands with him. Amitabh on the other hand was seen donning a black hoodie which he paired with red-coloured rimmed glasses. Sharing the photo, the veteran actor wrote in the caption, " and as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening ..😀😀👏"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture came online, fans cannot resist expressing their excitement after seeing the two legends in one frame. One of the fans wrote, "You are the legendary itself ❤️" another wrote, "Amit ji❤️🔥 legend and Aamir icon❤️" whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse of his meeting with south stars

Amitabh Bachchan also gave fans a sneak peek into his recent outing with several notable faces of the south industry including Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nani. Along with the picture, Big B called all the actors and filmmakers present for the evening, 'stalwarts of cinema.'

Bachchan wrote, "an evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB; Raghavendra Rao - producer-director Legendary; Nani - star, film TV; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi; Nagi Ashwin, director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work."

Take a look:

Image: PTI