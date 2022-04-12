Last Updated:

'Proud of you Bhaiyu'| Amitabh Bachchan All Praises For Son Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In 'Dasvi'

After 'Dasvi' was released recently on OTT, recently Amitabh Bachchan showered praises for Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the social drama film.

Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited film Dasvi recently premiered on the OTT platform. The actor garnered a lot of appreciation for his praise-worthy performance in the film. Touted as a social drama, the Tushar Jalota directorial venture follows Abhishek's Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician, who is determined to pass his 10th standard exam whilst serving his prison term. Along with the Manmarziyaan actor, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan is Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader and is at the forefront when it comes to supporting his son on the work front. As Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the accolades for his performance in the latest social comedy-drama, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and is all-praises for his son's brilliant performance in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Dasvi

The film garnered major hype from the audience who lauded the 46-year-old actor's promising look and performance. Amitabh Bachchan also supported the actor's venture and ecstatically promoted the film across his social media handles. Keeping up with the trajectory, recently, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a fan’s tweet who was complimenting Abhishek’s performance. Along with the tweet, Big B proudly wrote, “this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

Here take a look-

Amitabh Bachchan hails son Abhishek's performance in Dasvi's trailer

Earlier Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and lauded his son's piece of work. The post by the Jhund actor is all about how proud Big B is of Abhishek and his hard work. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Big B wrote, "The Pride of a Father ..in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters .. it's PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!! Repost @bachchan #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi".

Here take a look-

More about Dasvi

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota featuring Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and JioCinema.

