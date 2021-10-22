Amitabh Bachchan Amused To Meet Fan Who Painted His Car With His Films' Dialogues; See Pic

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has millions of fans and followers across the world. The film veteran often receives gifts and tributes from his fans. A recent tribute touched his heart as one of his fans showed up with his car painted with Big B's dialogues. He also asked the Sholay actor to sign on its dashboard.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a few photos of the tribute he received from one of his fans. In the caption, the actor shared how a fan came with a car that had his dialogues painted all over it. He also shared how the fan wore a shirt with the names of all of his films. Along with the collage of pictures, he wrote, "… he has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films .. and his shirt has all the names of my films … when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues .. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌹🌹# This is simply quite amazing ..[sic]." He further mentioned he agreed to sign the car's dashboard as the fan refused to drive it until he signed it. He further mentioned in his caption, "he has just bought this car the THAR and has not driven until I signed an autograph on the dash board .. I did[sic]."

Amitabh Bachchan and his fans

Amitabh Bachchan often expresses his feelings when he receives a tribute from his fans. He also keeps extending his gratitude to the audience who stood by his side throughout his career. Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan was given a special tribute on his birthday, on the sets of KBC 13. The showrunners had a special episode dedicated to the host. As he entered the show's sets, he was surprised to see the audience dressed as his film's characters. Several fans paid their tributes to the legendary actor. A few of them also recited some poems featuring his life. Big B was seemingly emotional as he thanked them by standing with joined hands.

Upcoming Amitabh Bachchan films

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre, starring alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor has several upcoming films in his pipeline. He will soon star in Mayday, Goodbye and Brahmastra. The actor also has Projekt K with Prabhas and the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)