Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek's Father-son Moments Are Goals

Bollywood has experienced and encountered some epic on-screen and off-screen relationships. One such iconic bond is the father-son bond. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are surely keeping up with this bond. Going through their social media, the actors often treat their fans with some candid father-son moments. Check out some of these Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's bonding moments on social media.

When Amitabh Bachchan called Abhishek Bachchan his dearest friend

When he not just wears your shoes, but also shares the same number of chairs to sit on .. then he is not just a Son , but your dearest friend !!

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan wraps up the first schedule of 'Bob Biswas'; see pic

Here, the junior Bachchan tweeted a picture of father Amitabh Bachchan. He captioned the post saying, "#MondayMotivation @SrBachchan". In the picture, Big B stuns in a furry coat and stylish glasses, looking young and evergreen.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot: 'It's become a yearly family ritual'

When Amitabh Bachchan shared Abhishek Bachchan's throwback picture and called him a 'sauce'

... 😜😜 you look like sauce !!

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan has an important question to ask at 3 AM; fans advice him to sleep

Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable letter written by Abhishek Bachchan as a kid

T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan retweeted the post

. @SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/VWWMISYgat — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 15, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's victory on the Dadasahab Phalke award

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's inspiring quotes will give you all the Monday motivation you need

Promo Image Credits - Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.