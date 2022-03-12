Amitabh Bachchan & Family Star Attractions As Tina Ambani Shares Pic Of Son's Wedding

The who's who of Bollywood had been present at the wedding of the children of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the presence of B-Town was much lesser at the wedding of the son of Mukesh Ambani's brother, industrialist Anil Ambani and veteran actress Tina Ambani. The Bachchan family were the major notable names among the guests, and some pictures had surfaced before. Three weeks after the wedding, the family shared the first official pictures from the ceremony, which seemed grand.

Anil-Tina Ambani's son Anmol Ambani's wedding pictures out

Anmol Ambani, who joined his father's business had tied the knot with Khrisha Shah, an entrepreneur, on February 20. Since a week after the nuptials, Tina Ambani has been dropping pictures from various rituals related to the wedding, starting from Mehendi, Haldi to Sangeet ceremonies. On Friday, she finally shared the moments from the wedding. In the pictures, one could see Anil and Tina escorting the bride to the 'mandap', cheering and showering petals, along with their younger son Anshul, when the couple went through their 'pheras'. In another photo, Anmol's cousin Isha Ambani could be seen smilingly tying the couple's outfits together.

Bachchan family star attractions at Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah

One of the best pictures of the lot was the Bachchan family joining Anmol, Khrisha and their families. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan had worn the turban, and the former was captured in an animated moment in the photo. Abhishek and Big B's wife, veteran actor-politician, Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Ri Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya were dressed in dark shades of pink/red. While Jaya Bachchan was dressed in a saree, Aishwarya and Aaradhya donned elegant traditional dresses.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also seen in the picture, the youngster all smiles in a lehenga. A highlight of the post was the couple sharing a heart-warming moment with Anil-Tina Ambani, and another where Khrisha posed with her mother-in-law, and her mother-in-law's mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani, and a photo of her late father-in-law, renowned industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani.

Actor-Member of Parliament Hema Malini was another star of the film industry to attend the event.

Good friends outside Parliament - Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday pic.twitter.com/BAj1GK73bD — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 21, 2022

Image: Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial