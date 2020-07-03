Amitabh Bachchan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Made A Comeback To The Industry

It is known that Bollywood actors have really busy schedules and rigorous work hours. While many Bollywood stars have delivered back-to-back performances, there have been some actors who took a break and made a comeback in the industry. Listed below are details on Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood actors who made a comeback in the Hindi film industry

Amitabh Bachchan & other Bollywood actors who made a comeback to the industry

Amitabh Bachchan

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan took a five-year break from the Hindi film industry. The actor had taken a break after his film Khuda Gawah in 1992. Amitabh Bachchan reportedly flew to New York to live a normal life. The actor, however soon made his comeback in Bollywood and later delivered several blockbuster movies like Sooryavansham, Lal Badshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Cheeni Kum, Bhootnath, Te3n, Aarakshan, and many others.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt was known to have made his comeback in Bollywood with the film, Bhoomi. The film was a plot of a father-daughter who seek justice on the daughter getting assaulted prior to her wedding. Sanjay Dutt went on to deliver several blockbusters in the last few years, especially since Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

Govinda

Govinda is one actor who is loved by fans for his performances in films like Dulhe Raja, Raja Babu, Partner, Naseeb, Hero No.1, and many more. The actor acted in the film Kil Dil in 2014 and then took a break for three years. Govinda later made his comeback rather soon with the film, Aa Gaya Hero. After that, Govinda also went on to act in films like Fry Day and Jagga Jasoos.

Shiney Ahuja

Actor Shiney Ahuja is known for his performances in films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gangster, Fanaa, Life in a… Metro, Bhool Bhulaiya, and many more. The actor had last given his performance in the film Ghost in 2012 and reportedly took a two-year break. Ahuja later made his comeback with the film, Welcome Back in 2015. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol starred in more than 40 Hindi films before taking a break from 2013 to 2017. The actor was popular for his performance in films like Soldier, Baadal, Bicchoo, and many more. The actor was last in the 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and then reportedly made a comeback with the 2017 film, Poster Boys.

