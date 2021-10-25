Amitabh Bachchan Approached To Play A Role In Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath': Reports

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the quiz game Kaun Banega Crorepati and also has several projects lined up. New reports suggest that Bachchan has been approached to star alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming action flick Ganapath. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies and is being helmed by Vikas Bahl. The movie will mark Shroff and Sanon's reunion after their 2014 debut Heropanti.

Amitabh Bachchan approached for Ganapath?

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff will e playing the role of a boxer in the film and his onscreen father will also be shown as a former boxer. Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play the role and makers are quite keen to cast the veteran actor. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and the bit the parties are still in talks. Meanwhile, some parts of the movie will be shot in the UK and both Kriti and Tiger have reached London to commence the shoot.

Tiger had announced the movie back in 2020 via his Instagram as he shared a motion poster of the movie. As he shared the poster he wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment."

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting season 13 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni Akkineni. The movie will be part one of the planned trilogy. The movie was initially planned to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Bachchan will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone, reuniting with her after their movie Piku. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The veteran actor is also set to star alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in director Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film. The actor will also be seen alongside South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna for the movie Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/PTI