Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fans To 'collect Blessings'; Says Pride & Wealth Do Not Go Together

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to share a picture, which features several Rakhi bands tied to his hand. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi and asked his fans to ‘collect blessings', as 'one has to leave their pride and wealth after death’. Take a look at the picture shared:

Big B says, 'Collect blessings'

Also Read | Germany Already Struggling With Second Wave Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Say Doctors' Union

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Amitabh recently took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, and broke down the cultural importance of the festival. Calling Raksha Bandhan the festival ‘of protection and security’, Amitabh, in his caption, explained that the festival is a ‘pledge’ taken by a brother for his sister ‘to be by her side, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt and to let her know that no matter what, he shall ever be by her side’. Speaking about how Raksha Bandhan affects the morality of society or ‘samaj’, Amitabh remarked that humans possess centuries-old traditions, which makes them valuable in the essence of behavioural convictions’. Adding to the same, Big B remarked that such ‘convictions can never be betrayed or dissolved, as they are the crafted genius of writings on stone’. Take a look at the post shared by Big B:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'wicked Words & Bitter Tongue' After Slamming Trolls

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'wicked Words & Bitter Tongue' After Slamming Trolls

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Also Read | Germany Already Struggling With Second Wave Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Say Doctors' Union

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.