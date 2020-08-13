Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fans To Remove 'thorns' From Others' Lives In Poignant Post

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself, which features the actor sporting a pout face. In his caption, Big B penned a poignant quote about ‘helping each other’ in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘Your hand will smell of rose petals, once you remove thorns from someone’s life’. Take a look at the picture shared and see how fans reacted to it:

Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Fans react

The actor seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media, as he often shares meme pictures and poignant quotes. Recently, Amitabh shared a picture of his balcony, ‘clicked with his iPhone vertical’. With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about rains and posted a poignant quote in Hindi as a caption, which is roughly translated to, 'The raindrops might have some wish too, otherwise who falls on this land after reaching the sky'. Take a look at the post shared by Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi:

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan, which comprises of an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra.

Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

