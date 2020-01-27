Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Part Of His Make-up Man Deepak's Celebrations

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with multiple projects lined up ahead of the year. But still, the actor showed his humble side when he became part of a celebration in the suburbs of Mumbai for his makeup man. Just this weekend, Amitabh Bachchan took out time for his makeup man, Deepak Sawant, out of his busy schedule. Sawant has worked with Amitabh Bachchan for many years.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account and shared a few pictures of himself with Deepak and his family from the event. In the pictures, the actor is posing with Deepak and his family and also the staff at the event. One of the pictures also included the picture of the crowd that was gathered outside the venue. Amitabh lauded his makeup man's dedication and said that he has never missed work in the last 47 years.

Check out the pictures here

T 3422 - DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work pic.twitter.com/wPQZKiqH0R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan later shared the pictures on his blog, mentioning that Deepak's daughters have been trained and educated abroad. Amitabh Bachchan further added, “.. AND YES WHEN YOU VISIT THE SUBURB, DAHISAR there shall be a traffic situation .. many celebrities do not visit this part of the city .. a joy for me to meet all the employees that his wife works with, now 40 of them .. humble filled with their charm of my visit to their parlour .. and all dressed up for the occasion .. we go to openings of large stores and present ourselves at weddings and events .. but I need to honour them that have made humble beginnings and now flourish ..."

