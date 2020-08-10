Amitabh Bachchan Shares Funny Meme, Calls 2020 'catchphrase for Everything Messed Up'

Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a rib-tickling meme collage on his Instagram handle, saying that one day, ‘2020 will be the catchphrase for everything messed up’. The collage picture also features Amitabh Bachchan folding hands, laughing at the joke shared. Take a look at the picture shared:

'I do believe': Big B

In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: ‘Yes I do believe 😄’. Amitabh Bachchan keeps the audience engaged on his social media platforms, as he often shares couplets from his father’s poems and funny photoshopped pictures. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photoshopped meme, which features the actor kicking a ‘Coronavirus’ football. The picture features two Amitabh Bachchans, kicking the infection from either side. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Big B wrote: ‘What can one say’. In July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. However, Amitabh’s wife and his daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan tested negative for the COVID-19. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for the COVID-19 infection and was discharged from the hospital.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

