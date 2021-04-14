Amitabh Bachchan Calls Abhishek His 'pride', Lauds His Performance In 'The Big Bull'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release titled The Big Bull, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Kookie Gulati directorial revolves around the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. Abhishek recently took to his Instagram handle and shared that his latest film was the most streamed original movie in the last week with 5.8 million views and here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the good news.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull

Amitabh Bachchan is one proud father after seeing his son's brilliant performance in the recently released OTT film titled The Big Bull. Abhishek took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and shared a poster of the movie and also revealed that it was the top OTT original of the week on Disney+ Hotstar with 5.8 million streams.

His caption read, "This is so amazing and humbling!!! Thank you all so much for watching The Big Bull and for all the love. Really appreciate it." While he was bombarded with praises and compliments from his fans and followers, it was his father Amitabh Bachchan's heartwarming comment that caught everybody's attention. Big B wrote, "WHTCTW ... yoooo hoooo !! My pride ..!! Abhi tak duniya mein koi bhi aisa gauge nahin bana, that can measure the Pride of a Father towards his progeny.. IT IS BEYOND MEASURE .."

Fan reactions to Abhishek Bachchan's post

The Ludo actor has close to 7 million followers on the social networking site and his latest post garnered around 33k likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the Dhoom star extended their best wishes to the actor on achieving a great feat and congratulated him and the film's team as well. While one of his followers wrote, "And well deserved too!!! Congrats AB ðŸ¤—", another one stated, "Amazing Performance â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati shows Abhishek plays Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Abhishek Bachchan portrays the titular protagonist, co-starring with Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. There were many comparisons between The Big Bull and another superhit SonyLiv web show titled Scam 1992, which, too, followed the life of Harshad Mehta.

