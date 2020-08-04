Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Amul For Making Him 'Amulya' With Their Recent Pictorial For Him

Recently, dairy company Amul paid an emotional tribute to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a pictorial, as the actor was recently declared COVID-19 negative after a three-week-long battle in the hospital. Reacting to the ‘priceless’ gesture, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and thanked the company ‘for continuously thinking of him in his unique poster campaigns’. Take a look:

You have made me 'Amulya': Big B

Also Read | Delhi Records 805 Fresh Coronavirus Cases; Study Shows R Value Has Fallen Below 1

In his caption, Big B explained in Hindi that Amul has made him 'Amulya' (invaluable) by honouring him through their ad campaigns for ages. Earlier in July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted.

Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, as they tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. While Amitabh Bachchan is discharged from the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan is still fighting COVID-19 in the hospital.

Also Read | Hong Kong Reports 80 Cases Of Coronavirus As Widespread Testing Started

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

Also Read | UK To Release New 90-minute Tests That Can Detect Coronavirus And Flu

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Also Read | Delhi Records 805 Fresh Coronavirus Cases; Study Shows R Value Has Fallen Below 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.