Amitabh Bachchan Calls His Day ‘steady, Quiet & Deserted’ As He Explains His Daily Routine

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into his daily routine. Sharing a well-edited picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan, penned his caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to: "Spent some time with a few people and answered their thoughts; spent time alone with my thoughts, watched some old cricket matches, rested for some time, saw a documentary, had a few medicines, learnt new mobile features, connected with people on social media, will go to sleep in a few minutes. This is how the day has gone and tomorrow will be the same- ‘steady, quiet and deserted’".

From sharing couplets from his father's poems to sharing thought-provoking quotes, Big B has been keeping his fans entertained on social media platforms. As the country celebrates the festival of Janmashtami today (August 11), Big B took to his Instagram handle to wish fans on the occasion. The actor also shared a picture of Lord Krishna. Take a look:

Big B on the professional front:

The actor will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. The actor will be also seen next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

